Sunrise brief: Unprecedented solar and storage growth on horizon

Also on the rise: Nova Scotia’s largest utility-scale solar facility is complete. Adapture Renewables acquires 450 MW solar portfolio in MISO region. And more.

pv magazine usa

Unprecedented solar and storage growth on horizon with record installations and investments  The Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law mark an epochal shift in the landscape of clean energy policy, heralding a new era for the solar and energy storage sectors in the U.S.

Adapture Renewables acquires 450 MW solar portfolio in MISO region The developer, owner and operator of solar and energy storage assets announced the acquisition of three projects.

BayoTech to launch U.S. hydrogen hubs in 2024  BayoTech and Versogen are increasing their investments in green hydrogen in the United States, while the UK government has announced backing for 11 green hydrogen projects, canceling plans to use hydrogen for household heating.

Standard Solar expands into Texas with recent solar acquisition  The 9.9 MW commercial solar project acquired from EDF Renewables North America expands the Standard Solar portfolio to 23 states.

DOE to fund “liftoff” of advanced conductors, advanced distribution management The U.S. Department of Energy will back the two technologies that can help deploy utility-scale and distributed solar, as well as two other technologies that benefit wind power, seeing all four as high-priority technologies ready for rapid scaling.

Nova Scotia’s largest utility-scale solar facility is complete  The combined production from the Mahone Bay and Berwick solar power plants move Nova Scotia closer to its stringent climate plan goals.

