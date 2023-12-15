Standard Solar expands into Texas with recent solar acquisition

Standard Solar will become the owner and operator of the Bluebonnet solar behind-the-meter project located in McGregor, Texas, which will provide power to Messer America. Bluebonnet is expected to be complete in Q2 2024.

Messer is a manufacturer of industrial gases, such as argon, helium and oxygen, serving the medical, electronic and other industries. The solar installation is expected to provide energy to the company’s new air separation unit.

This is the fourth acquisition between Standard Solar and EDF Renewables, including Lawsbrook, Knox and Lehigh University, according to Eric Partyka, director of business development at Standard Solar.

EDF Renewables’ Distribution-Scale Power team developed the project and will continue as EPC contractor throughout the construction phase. EDF Renewables is among the largest developers of renewable energy in North America, with 24 GW of solar, storage, and wind projects across the continent. About 70% of the company’s project pipeline is solar.

“This project represents a significant milestone for Standard Solar as we expand our footprint into the Texas renewable energy market,” said Partyka.

The Bluebonnet project is being developed on a greenfield site and features bifacial modules on single-axis trackers. The project is expected to yield approximately 25,000 MWh of renewable energy annually. The energy produced is expected to provide a significant portion of Messer’s energy consumption.

“The Messer McGregor facility marks the first time an air separation unit has had a significant portion of its electricity demand met through a direct connect solar energy scheme,” said Chris Ebeling, EVP, sales and marketing US Bulk, Messer Americas. “The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market structure and abundance of open space and sunlight make this project a win from an environmental and economic perspective.”

Standard Solar specializes in developing, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Based in Rockville, Maryland, Standard Solar currently more than 300 MW of solar in 23 states across the U.S. In September 2022 Brookfield Renewable acquired Standard Solar for consideration of $540 million with the potential to invest an additional $160 million to support the company’s growth initiatives.