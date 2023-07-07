Electric lawn equipment stored in a solar-powered tool shed

SunVilla announced the launch of its Smart Yard power station, a 6.4 kWh semi-solid state battery system which features a 3.8 kW output from batteries and 100 W to 200 W of on-site solar modules mounted on a tool shed. The Smart Yard station is designed to charge electric appliances and provide storage for lawn equipment.

The solar-powered tool shed provides close to 462 square feet of internal storage space in a 6.9 feet by 5.5 feet enclosure, which includes a 110 V plug-in connection for charging yard or household equipment.

The device integrates all-electric lawn umbrellas, pergolas, gazebos, enclosed outdoor rooms and outdoor power equipment such as a robotic lawnmower, leaf blowers, hedgers and weed whackers.

SunVilla’s equipment can be synced with a consumer-facing smartphone app, Suntek Smart Link, allowing customers to monitor and control charging applications and power consumption of home systems when in use or charging.

“We are thrilled to add Suntek’s innovative smart living technology to the SunVilla family. With this groundbreaking addition, we are bringing the future of residential living right to your doorstep,” said Matt Weiss, executive vice president at SunVilla.

SunVilla will be exhibiting the Smart Yard series products at Booth B1 4-D1 of the upcoming Casual Market Atlanta consumer expo, taking place from July 10-13 at the AmericasMartAtlanta center in Atlanta, Ga.

Backyard solar has turned from niche to mainstream with the recent launch of the PowerGazebo, an outdoor gazebo from Arka Energy that provides 2.4 kW to 4.3 kW of solar power via monocrystalline PERC solar tiles. The gazebo system is on display for installers and residents in the Bay Area, at a demonstration site in Union City, Calif.

Despite a previous product recall from 2022 involving Suntek’s battery-powered umbrella series, the company’s solar umbrella was awarded the International Casual Furnishings Association’s (ICFA) 2023 ICFA Design Excellence Award, while the lawnmower won the 2023 iF Design Award.

Last year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada issued a joint product recall with SunVilla for the 10-foot smart umbrellas that used lithium-ion batteries and a small PV array. The recall followed reports of the system’s battery overheating and causing fires in select U.S. and Canadian markets.

Formed in 2021, Suntek Technology is a Shanghai, China-based company developing an outdoor brand ecosystem. The company now has global offices in the U.S, Germany and France.