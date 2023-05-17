Solar gazebo provides up to 4.3 kW of backyard generating capacity

The PowerGazebo is a modern-day lifestyle solar solution offering an unparalleled outdoor living experience, allowing homeowners to “Go solar, in style."

Just in time for the summer barbecuing season, Arka Energy is debuting the PowerGazebo to residential solar installers and consumers across the United States. The outdoor gazebo provides 2.4 kW to 4.3 kW of solar power via monocrystalline PERC mounted solar tiles. The backyard solar system offers a functional solution for households seeking a home generating solution, who may not have adequate rooftop space for conventional rooftop solar.

Utilizing 14 watts per square foot of solar capacity, the PowerGazebo can be ordered in 180 or 312 square foot configurations. According to product specifications, Arka Energy’s solar gazebo is installed with a 25-year solar tile warranty, while its assembly is rated to withstand storm winds of 120 miles per hour.

The mono PERC solar tiles are 77 to 97 watts power capacity with a 22% cell efficiency and utilize a 10-bus construction. The tiled panels are mounted at a 7 degree to 14 degree slope to allow for optimal daily sunshine.

Additional features of the PowerGazebo include auxiliary power outlets for lights and electronics, a wooden-finished roof, 8-watt ceiling lights and optional IP-65 rated peripheral LED lights. The company says the gazebo system can be shipped in more than 10 configurations by size and features.

Arka Energy will be shipping the product from its Allen, Texas warehouse facility. Solar installers can order the PowerGazebo this week, with deliveries starting in late May 2023. The company also announced the full commissioning of a PowerGazebo demonstration in Union City, Calif., for interested installers or residents in northern California.

In addition, Arka offers solar financing on the ARKA 360 platform to finance the installation of the system.

“The commercial availability of the Arka PowerGazebo in the U.S. marks the beginning of a new segment in residential solar solutions,” said Surya Potharaju, chief executive officer of Arka Energy. “Moving away from deploying conventional PV modules originally developed for utility and industry applications, Arka’s products deliver more than just energy savings for homeowners – they deliver increased home value, extended outdoor living spaces, and uncompromised aesthetics,” Potharaju said.

Arka Energy was founded in 2020 in Union City, Calif., and its management team has previously held senior management roles at Enphase Energy, ReneSola and SunEdison.

Installers can order the unit and join Arka’s Value-Added Installer Partner (VIP) program. The PowerGazebo will also be on display outside the RE+ Conference exhibition hall in Las Vegas, taking place September 11 to 14, 2023.