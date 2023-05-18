Sunrise brief: Maryland becomes the 23rd community solar state

Also on the rise: Puerto Rico cannot afford to repay any of utility PREPA’s debt, says analyst. 50 states of solar incentives–Arizona. And more. 

Maryland becomes the 23rd community solar state  With the signing of HB 908, Maryland becomes the 23rd U.S. state to implement a shared-access community solar framework without limitation to accessibility.

Puerto Rico cannot afford to repay any of utility PREPA’s debt, says analyst  To rebuild its grid with renewables, Puerto Rico cannot afford to repay the legacy debt of bankrupt utility PREPA through proposed higher electric rates, an analyst said.

People on the move: SunPower, Eagleview, Solar Landscape and more  Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Energy justice bridges research, policy and social movement  Two papers from Lawrence Berkeley Lab and U.S. Department of Energy provide frameworks and real-world insight for integrating energy justice into policy and research.

ASU to receive $70 million to research clean energy industrial processes  Arizona State University will establish the Electrified Processes for Industry Without Carbon to electrify industrial heating processes.

50 states of solar incentives: Arizona  SEIA ranked the state fifth in the U.S. for solar deployments and the Grand Canyon State continues to shine with a robust growth pipeline of 7.27 GW of solar projects to be installed over the next five years.

Solar gazebo provides up to 4.3 kW of backyard generating capacity  The outdoor gazebo provides 2.4 kW to 4.3 kW of residential solar power via monocrystalline PERC mounted solar tiles.

