Sunrise brief: Massachusetts has 52 GW of “top rated” solar potential

Electric lawn equipment stored in a solar-powered tool shed SunVilla announced the launch of its Smart Yard power station, a 6.4 kWh power capacity semi-solid state battery system which features a 3.8 kW output from batteries and 100-200 Watt solar modules mounted on a tool shed to charge electric systems and provide storage for lawn equipment

First Solar to support 12 GW growth trajectory with $1 billion revolving credit On June 30, the Arizona-based producer of U.S.-made solar panels arranged a new $1 billion credit facility that includes a sub-limit of $250 million of available letters of credit from eleven financial institutions.

Five organizations turning community solar into savings for low-income Americans This year, DOE recognized five organizations that exemplify the benefits that community solar can bring with $10,000 grand prizes, and recently launched a new round of the Sunny Awards.

RFP alert: EPA launches $7 billion low-income rooftop and community solar program Up to 60 grants will be awarded to states and other eligible entities, ranging from $25 million to as much as $400 million.

Amazon Air Hub adds 2 MW rooftop solar array The logistics giant’s airport is now generating clean electricity for the local utility.

Using existing fences as near-zero-cost racking solution for PV deployment Researchers are proposing to use steel zip ties to attach solar modules to fences in animal farms as a low-cost racking solution for agrivoltaic applications. They found the proposed approach is technically and economically viable, provided careful wind load tests are conducted on the fences.

Massachusetts has 52 GW of “top rated” solar potential The state has 506 GW of technical solar potential, according to an analysis by the Department of Energy Resources.