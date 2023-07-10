Sunrise brief: Massachusetts has 52 GW of “top rated” solar potential

Electric lawn equipment stored in a solar-powered tool shed SunVilla announced the launch of its Smart Yard power station, a 6.4 kWh power capacity semi-solid state battery system which features a 3.8 kW output from batteries and 100-200 Watt solar modules mounted on a tool shed to charge electric systems and provide storage for lawn equipment
First Solar to support 12 GW growth trajectory with $1 billion revolving credit On June 30, the Arizona-based producer of U.S.-made solar panels arranged a new $1 billion credit facility that includes a sub-limit of $250 million of available letters of credit from eleven financial institutions.
Five organizations turning community solar into savings for low-income Americans This year, DOE recognized five organizations that exemplify the benefits that community solar can bring with $10,000 grand prizes, and recently launched a new round of the Sunny Awards.
RFP alert: EPA launches $7 billion low-income rooftop and community solar program Up to 60 grants will be awarded to states and other eligible entities, ranging from $25 million to as much as $400 million.
Amazon Air Hub adds 2 MW rooftop solar array The logistics giant’s airport is now generating clean electricity for the local utility.
Using existing fences as near-zero-cost racking solution for PV deployment Researchers are proposing to use steel zip ties to attach solar modules to fences in animal farms as a low-cost racking solution for agrivoltaic applications. They found the proposed approach is technically and economically viable, provided careful wind load tests are conducted on the fences.
Massachusetts has 52 GW of “top rated” solar potential The state has 506 GW of technical solar potential, according to an analysis by the Department of Energy Resources.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.