Sunrise brief: What salary and benefits can I expect in solar development? 

People on the move: DC Green Bank, Nova Clean Energy, Hydrostor and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Clean energy employment on the rise The Department of Energy’s 2023 U.S. Energy and Employment Report shows that 40% of new energy jobs are in clean, renewable energy, with solar leading the way.

Is your project underperformance caused by trackers? In a perfect world, trackers in solar installations track the sun and perfectly minimize row to row shading; however, this is not always the case, as described in examples in which trackers deviate from the idealized tracking angles, go offline and stow down due to high wind speeds.

Statewide RPS platforms require 300 TWh of clean energy by 2030, 800 TWh by 2050 Renewable portfolio standard policies require total non-hydro renewables generation to reach 28% of electricity sales by 2050 compared to 17% today, according to a Berkeley Lab report.

50 states of solar incentives: Hawaii Solar represents 17.25% of the island state’s power mix. At the end of 2022, Hawaiian Electric had achieved 32% of its renewable procurement standard goal of becoming fully renewable powered by 2045.

Electric vehicle charging stations to quadruple in U.S. by 2027 With a projected 18 million EV charging ports in the U.S. by 2027, range anxiety may soon become a thing of the past.

What salary and benefits can I expect in solar development? A survey by RO Energy revealed compensation for solar engineering, procurement and construction firms and developers.