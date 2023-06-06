Sunrise brief: Caltech researchers beam solar from space

NASA and SpaceX launch two roll-out solar arrays to International Space Station Two new IROSA arrays will expand the energy production capacity of a microgravity complex on the space station.

Caltech researchers beam solar from space Caltech’s space solar program began in 2011 when philanthropist Donald Bren donated more than $100 million in support of the project. In the first demonstration of solar energy beamed to earth, his vision is becoming reality.

FEMA funds $97 million Puerto Rico microgrid with 15 MW solar, 12 MWh storage The microgrid project is a rare example of the allocation of disaster relief funds for rebuilding Puerto Rico’s grid with solar and storage.

BLM to hold public meetings for 300 MW Bonanza Solar facility EDF Renewables’ solar-plus-storage project has the ability to interconnect with NV Energy’s 350-mile high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line, Greenlink West.

RFP alert: LaGuardia airport seeks seven distributed solar projects The New York Port Authority issued a request for projects that can include rooftop solar, carports, and/or floating PV, as well as energy storage.

Redflow to build 20 MWh redox-flow battery in California Redflow, an Australian redox-flow battery manufacturer, will build one of the world’s largest zinc-based battery energy storage systems in the United States, after signing a multi-million-dollar deal with the California Energy Commission.

Southern Florida college to fill gap for more certified solar workers St. Petersburg College recently partnered with the University of Central Florida’s Florida Solar Energy Center (FSEC), the first solar energy apprenticeship program registered with the U.S. Department of Labor.

SolarEdge introduces commercial and industrial EV charging platform The software manages solar-attached charging EVs for sites that require dynamic load management for multiple on-site vehicles.

New performance guarantee for photovoltaic power plants from Raicoon Based on an AI-supported platform, the Austrian company promises automated operation of photovoltaic systems in which all errors are detected and error alarms are excluded. Munich Re secures the guarantee.