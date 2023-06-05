SolarEdge introduces commercial and industrial EV charging platform

SolarEdge, a major provider of solar inverters and battery energy storage, introduced a new software platform for the management of solar-attached EV charging facilities for the commercial and industrial segment.

The software manages and optimizes EV charging for projects that require dynamic load management and have numerous EVs on site. Apartment buildings, workplaces, and public charging locations are among some of the applications the software is designed to serve.

SolarEdge said its charging manager is built on AI-based predictive algorithms that incorporate real-time data and consider solar production, electricity price fluctuations, and tiered charging schedules. It integrates with SolarEdge’s energy management system, orchestrating interactions between the facility’s solar generation, battery energy storage, and large-scale EV charging, taking into account local infrastructure and grid conditions and limitations.

“As more companies are taking active measures to electrify their car fleets, combining solar PV and EV charging is a cost-effective and sustainable way to manage these fleets,” said Zvi Lando, chief executive officer, SolarEdge Technologies.

Wevo Energy, a startup focused on EV charging management software, developed the platform. SolarEdge is an investor in the company.

“Wevo’s solution is already deployed at thousands of parking spaces globally. The combination of Wevo’s software with SolarEdge’s leading PV solution and market presence will enable the accelerated deployment of load-balanced EV charging infrastructure,” said Teddy Flatau, chief executive officer, Wevo Energy.

The new commercial and industrial will initially launch in Germany and the UK, with plans for other major markets to follow quickly, said SolarEdge. The company will display the new technology at Intersolar Europe, June 13 and 14, booth B4, 110.