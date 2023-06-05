New performance guarantee for photovoltaic power plants from Raicoon

Raicoon now offers a new performance guarantee for photovoltaic systems. It is based on the Austrian company’s autonomous operations center (AOC), an AI-powered SaaS platform. According to the company, this allows the operation of photovoltaic systems to be completely automated. According to Raicoon, the platform detects all measurable errors and eliminates false alarms.
The performance guarantee promise is also backed by Munich Re. According to Raicoon, it is the first solution in the industry with a 100% error detection guarantee without false alarms for existing photovoltaic systems, says CEO Ralf Tschanun. Should the platform trigger a false alarm, Raicoon will compensate 100% for the damage. Munich Re’s insurance product compensates Raicoon for the liabilities to customers resulting from this guarantee. Raicoon reports that it enables photovoltaic system operators could thus invest in the AI-supported technology without risk.
Raicoon and Munich Re expect the new performance guarantee to accelerate the energy transition as a result of the increase in efficiency and profitability. The company has begun pilot programs in the U.S.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.