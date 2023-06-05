New performance guarantee for photovoltaic power plants from Raicoon

Raicoon excludes false alarms with its platform. This is covered - also for the customer with insurance from Munich Re.

Raicoon now offers a new performance guarantee for photovoltaic systems. It is based on the Austrian company’s autonomous operations center (AOC), an AI-powered SaaS platform. According to the company, this allows the operation of photovoltaic systems to be completely automated. According to Raicoon, the platform detects all measurable errors and eliminates false alarms.

The performance guarantee promise is also backed by Munich Re. According to Raicoon, it is the first solution in the industry with a 100% error detection guarantee without false alarms for existing photovoltaic systems, says CEO Ralf Tschanun. Should the platform trigger a false alarm, Raicoon will compensate 100% for the damage. Munich Re’s insurance product compensates Raicoon for the liabilities to customers resulting from this guarantee. Raicoon reports that it enables photovoltaic system operators could thus invest in the AI-supported technology without risk.

Raicoon and Munich Re expect the new performance guarantee to accelerate the energy transition as a result of the increase in efficiency and profitability. The company has begun pilot programs in the U.S.