RFP alert: LaGuardia airport seeks seven distributed solar projects

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to develop several solar arrays for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s LaGuardia Airport in Queens.

The RFP calls for seven distributed resource projects, including rooftop solar, solar parking canopies, or floating PV projects, and can also include battery energy storage, electric vehicle charging, and wind turbines. The total portfolio capacity is for a minimum of 2.65 MW.

Proposals are due June 21, with project completion dates requested by December 31, 2025.

The projects supporting the Port Authority’s goals of a 35% reduction in direct emissions by 2025, a 50% reduction by 2030, and net zero for all emissions by 2050.

One of the project sites is requested to be a community distributed generation (CDG) or remote crediting (RC) system, for which the Port Authority is seeking competitive bids for a Host Site Agreement. If proposing a CDG system, the selected proposer will be required to act as Project Sponsor, and perform all aspects of ongoing system management, including but not limited to subscriber management and credit allocation.

The remaining project sites may be developed behind Port Authority-owned and -operated substations, pursuant to terms and conditions substantially in the form of a power purchase agreement (PPA). NYPA seeks PPAs with 25-year terms but will also review pricing for 15 year and 35 year terms.

NYPA is also requesting pricing under an up-front purchase option, to be provided as a lump sum and in the form of dollars per kilowatt of direct current capacity ($/kW-DC). Under the purchase option, proposers will also be required to provide pricing for operations and maintenance services, which must be in the form of dollars per kilowatt of direct current capacity per year.

Proposers must demonstrate past success in the development, design, installation, operation and maintenance of distributed energy resources on a similar scale and installation scope. NYPA said it will use “best value” evaluation criteria to select the project.

Full requirements for proposals can be found on the New York State Power Authority procurement website under the “Utilities & Green Energies” section.