Sunrise brief: Federal agents raid JinkoSolar factory in Florida

Federal agents raid JinkoSolar factory in Florida U.S. Homeland Security officers executed a search warrant on a solar panel manufacturing facility in Jacksonville.
Silicon Ranch plans to appeal ruling in 100 MW solar property damage case U.S. District Court Judge Clay D. Land issued a May 5 order ruling that Nashville-based Silicon Ranch and IEA are liable for more than $135 million in damages due to sediment erosion and lack of soil control.
Apex adds 195 MW of solar and 400 MWh of energy storage in Texas A 195 MW and 200 MWh solar-plus-storage project and the standalone Great Kiskadee storage project (200 MWh) will provide energy arbitrage and ancillary grid services to the ERCOT market, critical for maintaining grid reliability.
Canadian Solar subsidiary plans 100 MW solar project on tribal lands Aspen Solar formed an agreement with the Lower Nicola Indian Band to build a solar-plus-storage facility on 827 acres in British Columbia.
U.S. solar installers list Qcells, Enphase as top brands An industry survey led by SolarReviews and NABCEP found two-thirds of solar installers expect high electricity prices to drive demand.
Scientists warn of heat-induced failure risks in HJT glass-backsheet PV modules University of New South Wales researchers have identified four failure modes caused by damp heat in heterojunction solar panels with a glass-back sheet configuration. The failures could result in power losses ranging from 5% to 50%.
