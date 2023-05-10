People on the move: Ascent Solar Technologies, Pivot Energy, and more

Ascent Solar Technologies, a leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacture of featherweight, flexible, and durable CIGS thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announced it has named its chief financial officer, Paul Warley, as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Warley will remain in his current role as CFO on an interim basis until his replacement is appointed by the company’s board. Prior to joining Ascent as its chief financial officer in December 2022, Mr. Warley spent nearly 40 years specializing in corporate turnarounds, restructurings, cross-border trade and capital advisory mandates at Bank of America, Bankers Trust, GE Capital, Deloitte Corporate Finance, and his consulting firm, Warley & Company.

ArcVera announces the expansion of its business development team with the appointment of industry veteran Adam Smith. Adam brings a unique mix of technical and commercial expertise, which will strengthen ArcVera’s efforts to grow its customer base across all technologies and geographies. Starting in the wind industry in 1994, Adam has built a solid track record as a technical consultant and developer for wind and solar projects throughout the United States and Mexico.

Malta Inc., a specialist in long-duration energy storage (LDES) that offers utility-scale clean energy replacements for coal, oil, and gas power plants, today announced the addition of Ralf Wiesenberg as executive vice president of Global Business Development.

Wiesenberg brings to Malta 28 years of experience in renewable energy and energy storage solutions. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Business Development for Swedish long duration energy storage manufacturer Azelio.

Additional job moves provided by Energeiaworks:

Gabriel Wuebben started a new position as head of capital markets at Excelsior Energy Capital

Remington Mignott has been promoted to director of site acquisitions at Pivot Energy

Jennifer Young was promoted to chief of staff at Doosan GridTech

Solar Project Manager Boston, MA

Permanent

$65,000 – $85,000 per year

Solar

Job Description The Project Manager will successfully oversee the design and construction of full-scope commercial solar PV projects ranging in size from 100 kW – 5 MW. Must be detail oriented and have the ability to efficiently coordinate dozens of projects across every stage of development. Need to have the ability to create new scalable systems and procedures in a dynamic and fast-paced environment. The Project Manager must have the passion for growing the company, driving the adoption of renewable energy, and creating positive social and environmental change. Lastly, the PM should be able to effectively communicate across multiple business units to ensure daily operational excellence.

Requirements Exceptional project management skills and ability to demonstrate from prior experience

Commercial solar photovoltaic project management: 7+ years

Extensive experience managing Commercial & Industrial solar PV projects featuring roof, ground, and canopy systems

Demonstrated ability to work both independently as well as collaboratively

Familiarity with the National Electrical Code (NEC) and its application to solar photovoltaic systems

Exceptional command of digital tools and online platforms

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

BS in Engineering, Construction Management, or related discipline Advance study in Project Management and/or MBA preferred

Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification Apply here.