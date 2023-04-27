Sunrise brief: Enel chooses Oklahoma for solar module and cell factory

Also on the rise: Oregon’s largest solar farm at 205 MW comes online. 106 MW regenerative agrivoltaic project at White Oak Pastures in Georgia. And more.

Girls leadership academy adds rooftop solar  An estimated $1.1 million in savings will be provided by the 300 kW array that tops several roofs on a public charter school in Wilmington, North Carolina.

People on the move: ABC Supply, Kelsun, Luminia, Marathon Capital, and more  Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

South Georgia 106 MW regenerative agrivoltaic project at White Oak Pastures  Green Power EMC and Silicon Ranch partnered on the project, which will produce enough energy to power 17,000 homes annually.

Oregon’s largest solar farm at 205 MW comes online  The 162 MWac (205 MWdc) former Montague Solar Farm, developed by Avangrid, will power Portland General Electric’s (PGE) Green Future Impact customers.

Enphase posts lower Q1 23 earnings, comments on NEM 3.0 market adaptation  Management sees NEM 3.0 changes as a net positive for California and expects strong demand for solar-plus-storage in coming quarters, with installers likely taking another four months of training for integrated systems.

Enel finalizing site for 3 GW solar panel and cell factory in Oklahoma  The U.S. manufacturing site will start with 3 GW of production capacity, with plans to double to 6 GW.

50 states of solar incentives: Nevada  The state of Nevada is home to several of the largest utility-scale solar projects in the U.S., while coal retirements in the region have spurred additional solar-plus-storage developments in the Silver State in recent years.

