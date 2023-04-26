Oregon’s largest solar farm at 205 MW comes online

Avangrid, a power and utility company of the Iberdrola Group, announced the commercial operations of the Pachwáywit Fields solar farm in Gilliam County, Oregon, becoming the largest operating solar farm in Oregon at 205 MW(dc) power capacity.
Pronounced Patch-Why-Wit, meaning “sun” in the Sahaptin language of the Columbia River, Ore.-based Native American tribe, the project is located on ceded lands of the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs.
Previously known as Montague Solar, Pachwáywit Fields will deliver clean, renewable energy to commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities enrolled in Portland General Electric’s (PGE) Green Future Impact program, allowing them to meet their ambitious sustainability and carbon reduction goals.
The utility-scale project will provide clean energy to 17 of PGE’s largest customers, which include Intel, Digital Realty, Daimler Trucks North America and Comcast, as well as three universities and ten Oregon municipalities, according to PGE.
Pachwáywit Fields, which began construction in 2021, spans 1,223 acres or 1.9 square miles, and incorporates 471,156 solar panels providing enough clean power to approximately 40,000 local homes. During construction, the facility created around 300 jobs and brought $1.37 million to the community through local taxes and property lease payments.
Sterling & Wilson served as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project, while Sukut Construction LLC performed civil, piles, and racking installation services.
“Thanks to Avangrid for selecting Gilliam County for this project, we now house the largest solar project in Oregon and will be receiving a significant increase in tax revenue in the future,” said Pat Shannon, Gilliam County Commissioner. “The project has also made Gilliam County the largest producer of combined wind and solar renewable energy in the State of Oregon.”
While the Pachwáywit Fields currently holding title to the largest solar installation in the state, it will soon be unseated by the 400 MW Obsidian Solar Center. Oregon’s Department of Energy has an active list of solar facilities in development and operations by county (AC power).
Oregon ranks 12th in the U.S. for renewable energy output, with 4.9 GW of active solar, wind and storage projects, according to American Clean Power. Oregon’s wind portfolio consists of 4.25 GW of power capacity assets, most of which is operational. About 17.3% of the state’s electricity is produced from renewable energy resources.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.