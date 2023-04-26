People on the move: ABC Supply, Kelsun, Luminia, Marathon Capital, and more

Marathon Capital appointed Iain Watson as country manager of the renewable energy investment bank’s Canadian operations. Prior to joining Marathon, Watson was head of power and utilities for National Bank Financial, a Canadian investment bank, and has over 20 years of banking experience with a specialty in infrastructure and clean energy. Earlier in his career, Watson held roles at Canaccord, RBC Capital Markets and SG Barr Devlin.

Luminia appointed Mackenzie Deminico as senior development manager of the commercial solar developer. In her new role, Deminico will work with Andrew Kellar, vice president of development, who since 2014 has been involved with the New Hampshire Solar Garden development, a 15 MW community solar project portfolio Luminia recently acquired from NHSolarGarden.com LLC. Prior to Luminia, Deminico was operations manager and senior project manager at Heliovaas and EPC Solar, respectively.

David Energy appointed Alex Crawford as head of sales for the retail energy provider which sources distributed energy resources. Prior to joining the Brooklyn, N.Y. company, Crawford headed the sales group of technology firms which include Payoneer, Cymbio, Flok and Yotpo.

ABC Supply Co., a wholesale distributor of roofing and building products, has promoted James Mason to vice president of renewable energy. Since joining ABC Supply in 2005 as manager of the company’s Gardena, Calif., location, Mason became West Region operations manager and then Southern California district manager, a role he held since 2016. In this newly created role, Mason will be responsible for growing the sales of solar and solar-related products. In addition to solar sales, he will also work across the company on a variety of sustainability-related initiatives to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

“James has a passion for renewable energy resources, which makes him a natural fit for this new role,” said Mike Jost, chief operating officer of ABC Supply. “Even while running his district, he was helping managers in other parts of California and across the country learn and drive sales in the renewable energy market.”

Additional job moves provided by Energeiaworks:

John Schmauch started a new position as chief executive officer at Kelsun Energy.

Bill Behling started a new position as senior director, project development at Solarpack Development.

Scott Schwartz started a new position as vice president, development (East) at RWE Clean Energy.

Project Manager, Software Implementation | Philadelphia, PA

Apply here.

Requirements Engineering school / university

Two (2) to three (3) years experience in the solar industry

Information technology background and interest

Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in the Renewables market – several years in Operations management experience required

Two (2) years proven working experience in Projects and Customer Relationship management

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills As Project Manager you will manage Customer projects and relationships, while coordinating multiple work streams to ensure on-time delivery and ensuring the highest level of Customer satisfaction.You will build and sustain strong client relationships, manage feasibility, deadlines and quality of Customer projects implementation, manage feasibility and implementation of Customer specific requests, KPIs and analysis of customer solutions, manage project review meetings with the Customer, and stay attuned to Customer needs and ensure the highest level of reactivity (new KPI, new analysis, report creation, etc.)Additionally you will present and help the Customer to quickly familiarize with new features, assist Customers along the way on current and future projects, create and maintain comprehensive project documentation, and report and escalate to management as needed.