People on the move: ABC Supply, Kelsun, Luminia, Marathon Capital, and more

Marathon Capital appointed Iain Watson as country manager of the renewable energy investment bank’s Canadian operations. Prior to joining Marathon, Watson was head of power and utilities for National Bank Financial, a Canadian investment bank, and has over 20 years of banking experience with a specialty in infrastructure and clean energy. Earlier in his career, Watson held roles at Canaccord, RBC Capital Markets and SG Barr Devlin.
Luminia appointed Mackenzie Deminico as senior development manager of the commercial solar developer. In her new role, Deminico will work with Andrew Kellar, vice president of development, who since 2014 has been involved with the New Hampshire Solar Garden development, a 15 MW community solar project portfolio Luminia recently acquired from NHSolarGarden.com LLC. Prior to Luminia, Deminico was operations manager and senior project manager at Heliovaas and EPC Solar, respectively.
David Energy appointed Alex Crawford as head of sales for the retail energy provider which sources distributed energy resources. Prior to joining the Brooklyn, N.Y. company, Crawford headed the sales group of technology firms which include Payoneer, Cymbio, Flok and Yotpo.
ABC Supply Co., a wholesale distributor of roofing and building products, has promoted James Mason to vice president of renewable energy. Since joining ABC Supply in 2005 as manager of the company’s Gardena, Calif., location, Mason became West Region operations manager and then Southern California district manager, a role he held since 2016. In this newly created role, Mason will be responsible for growing the sales of solar and solar-related products. In addition to solar sales, he will also work across the company on a variety of sustainability-related initiatives to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.
“James has a passion for renewable energy resources, which makes him a natural fit for this new role,” said Mike Jost, chief operating officer of ABC Supply. “Even while running his district, he was helping managers in other parts of California and across the country learn and drive sales in the renewable energy market.”
Additional job moves provided by Energeiaworks:
John Schmauch started a new position as chief executive officer at Kelsun Energy.
Bill Behling started a new position as senior director, project development at Solarpack Development.
Scott Schwartz started a new position as vice president, development (East) at RWE Clean Energy.
Project Manager, Software Implementation | Philadelphia, PA
Apply here.
- Engineering school / university
- Two (2) to three (3) years experience in the solar industry
- Information technology background and interest
- Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in the Renewables market – several years in Operations management experience required
- Two (2) years proven working experience in Projects and Customer Relationship management
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.