Sunrise brief: New York large-scale solar set to surge 8500% 

Yotta and Sunstone partner to offer commercial storage solutions Partnership will expand business’ access to Yotta Energy’s energy storage solutions with solar loan financing backed by Sunstone Credit.

Six Flags announces solar-plus-storage carport at Los Angeles theme park The solar installation will provide 100% of the electricity consumed by the theme park, offsetting the equivalent demand of nearly 3,000 homes.

New York large-scale solar set to surge 8500% New York’s Large Scale Renewable Energy Program has awarded over 6.8 GWac of solar projects since 2017, with the first 80 MW coming online this spring.

Solar for dryland soil health Biocrusts are microbe-rich deposits in soil that are crucial to ecosystem sustainability in arid environments. Researchers are restoring biocrusts with the help of shade from solar.

SunPower customers paid via app to support the grid at peak demand In a virtual power plant partnership with OhmConnect, SunPower customers can earn rewards for managing electricity use during peak electricity demand hours.