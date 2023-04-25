Six Flags announces solar-plus-storage carport at Los Angeles theme park

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, a theme park and water park operator in North America, announced the installation of a new 12.4 MW solar carport and energy storage system at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles. The electricity generated is expected to meet 100% of the needs of the theme park.

The carport was built over the main guest parking lot and includes a battery storage system capable of producing 1.9 MW of power with 7.8 MWh of capacity. The system is expected to produce 20.8 million kW hours of energy annually, which is equivalent to the electricity consumed by 2,874 homes. The installation was completed in partnership with Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables.

“Here in California, innovation and climate action go hand-in-hand – our success as America’s economic powerhouse and the world’s fourth largest economy is built on our ambitious transition to a cleaner, greener future. Six Flags’ commitment to clean energy is the type of work that will power our future and ensure our kids have a healthy planet to call home,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Solar Optimum is a Los Angeles-based solar, battery storage and roofing company that serves businesses and residents in California, Nevada, and Arizona. The company reports that it has installed over 300 MW of solar to date.

In addition to the Six Flags Magic Mountain installation in Los Angeles, Six Flags has installed solar at two additional parks: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Northern California and Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The theme park operator reports that the three sites will rank as the largest volume of onsite solar for any U.S. organization, with a combined total of 42.4 MW.

“Six Flags has placed a high priority on efforts to improve and protect the environment, leading the way for theme park companies around the world and capturing the attention of other private organizations that also have the power to drive solar projects,” said Jason Freeman, vice president of operations, public safety, engineering & maintenance at Six Flags. “By partnering with experts like Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables, we can continue to improve our environmental programs with additional waste, water and energy reduction targets and initiative.”