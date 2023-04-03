Sunrise brief: Top five battery energy storage system design essentials 

Also on the rise: Weekly Solar Earnings Recap–Array, Pineapple Energy and SMA Solar. Solar-plus-storage system begins operation at Camp Lejeune. And more.

Battery energy storage system (BESS)

Image: Castillo Engineering

Top five battery energy storage system design essentials  Before beginning BESS design, it’s important to understand auxiliary power design, site layout, cable sizing, grounding system and site communications design

Weekly Solar Earnings Recap: Array, Pineapple Energy and SMA Solar  pv magazine USA’s recap of notable upstream solar, integrated solar, finance and rooftop installers that reported fourth quarter or fiscal year earnings over the last week.

Solar-plus-storage system begins operation at Camp Lejeune  Duke Energy added an 11 MWh battery storage system to the 13 MW solar p lant on the Marine Corps base camp in North Carolina.

DOE workforce program matches recent grads with energy fellowship opportunities  The second round of the Clean Energy Innovator Fellowship Program aims to help fellows gain career expertise, plus meet clean energy workforce needs.

Maine community solar project subscriptions to be managed by Energywell The Bangor, Maine 2.8 MW project is UGE’s largest community solar project to date and will be built on a vacant field on the outskirts of Bangor, owned by Grant Realty

 

