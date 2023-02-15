Sunrise brief: SolarEdge announces record revenues in 2022

The IRA will unleash community solar markets Community solar provides measurable, tangible benefits to the grid and ratepayers. While some may argue about the exact value of these benefits, distributed solar, and community solar specifically, is an integral part of the grid.

Zeitview deploys aerial data intelligence to track 690 MW solar project construction Flying the 6,000 acre Gemini site once a week, Zeitview uses manned aircraft and drones to observe the construction of the 690 MW solar plus 1.5 GWh storage facility and deliver the captured imagery and data that cannot be collected from the ground.

NanoGraf raises $65 Million to scale U.S. production of battery materials Series B funding comes soon after $10 million contract from the U.S. Government to develop the first large-volume silicon oxide anode manufacturing facility in the Midwest.

Saltwater flow battery added to solar-on-canal project The University of California, Merced has shown that up to 13 GW of solar capacity could be installed over California’s canals, which would require approximately 3 GW of energy storage.

SolarEdge announces record revenues in 2022 SolarEdge revenue was $3.1 billion in 2022, up 58% year over year from 2021. The company expects revenues for Q1 2023 to be within the range of $915 million to $945 million, continuing its profitable growth momentum.