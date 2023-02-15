People on the Move: Big Sun Solar, FranklinWH, NextEra and more.

FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc., a leading whole-home energy management firm, is pleased to announce Vincent Ambrose as chief commercial officer, responsible for the firm’s commercial and operational development in the North American market.

Big Sun Solar, a commercial solar energy company in Texas whose mission is to build a renewable future for all, has named Olena “Leanna” Khrystyuk its first vice president of finance. Khrystyuk spent over 10 years as the director of internal audit and director of marketing at Pioneer Energy Services, a company bought by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. in 2021. She holds CPA and CISA licenses and has an extensive background in the oilfield services and downstream energy sectors.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Ryan Anthony Fisher started a new position as director of origination at NextEra Energy Resources.

Jordan Covely was promoted to director of project development at Inovateus Solar.

Danny Mintzer started a new position as executive director, Renewable Energy

Investment at Morgan Stanley.

Project Engineering Manager | Charlotte, NC

As the Engineering Manager you will develop plans, conducts, and direct research and development work on complex projects. This is a working position, with the successful candidate responsible for performing and completing the following responsibilities, developing necessary deliverables, and coordinating the completion of multiple complex projects with customers, contractors, and vendors.

Why you should apply:

Full benefits.

Unlimited PTO.

Remote opportunity.

401k match.

Responsibilities:

Leading the project engineering division of the company including optimal direction for new hires, managing junior engineers, giving direction on projects and delegate necessarily.

Lead engineering efforts for projects currently using company software and components.

Lead new development efforts of software being implemented into new projects.

Collaborate to develop quotes for projects.

Coordinate stakeholders and subcontractor management.

Troubleshooting on new and current projects.

Handling budget and quality control.



Requirements:

B.Eng in electrical.

5+ Years experience in energy storage or related field, hands on field experience with energy storage projects is a plus.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Ability to manage numerous tasks and projects new and current.

Ability to manage and grow a team of engineers.

Apply here.