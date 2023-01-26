Sunrise brief: New Mexico law seeks solar on every roof, and an EV charger in every garage 

People on the Move: National Grid Renewables, Borrego, Polar Racking, and more

Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Falling costs, 15 GW of US solar module production, and TOPCon trends A recent Wood Mackenzie report looks at trends and challenges in the burgeoning US solar market, including manufacturing stimulated by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Startup begins producing 40%-efficient thermophotovoltaic cells Antora Energy says its new 2 MW factory will make thermophotovoltaic cells for thermal storage applications. The cells are based on III-V semiconductors and reportedly have a heat-to-electricity conversion efficiency of more than 40%.

New Mexico law seeks solar on every roof, and an EV charger in every garage Senator William Soules has filed SB 77, which states that all new homes must have an EV plug, and requires one watt of solar per square foot of heated home space.

Former Chevron HQ goes solar Chevron will remain a tenant of Bishop Ranch as the community owner adds a 23.7 MW second phase of solar developments onto its mixed-use buildings.

50 states of solar incentives: Illinois The Illinois solar market was kick-started by the Adjustable Block Program, now called Illinois Shines, a capped program that offers significant solar renewable energy credits.

Former Tesla employees to deploy EV chargers in disadvantaged community dwellings Orange Charger is raising $2.5 million in to commercialize its low-powered 120V and 240V AC powered solutions.