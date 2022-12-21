Sunrise brief: The U.S. Postal Service to deploy over 66,000 electric vehicles by 2028 

Growatt releases new battery for rooftop solar applications Growatt’s new APX HV cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery has a storage capacity of 5 kWh and a nominal voltage of 650 V.
GameChange Solar expands its manufacturing footprint in the U.S. The racking and tracking specialist will have manufacturing facilities in eight states.
Let California farmers opt in to dynamic pricing of electricity, says trade group A pilot project that enables farmers to shift irrigation pumping to hours with low-cost electricity has saved them money, and in theory has reduced renewables curtailment. The pilot should be expanded to reach farmers statewide, said CalCCA.
Christmas tree farm in Bethlehem, NH goes solar The Rocks tree farm will be 100% powered by an 86.4 kW solar array.
California cuts rooftop solar net metering: An industry reacts Reactions to the passage of NEM 3.0., a rulemaking procedure that reduced rooftop solar export payments by 75%.
ADS-TEC Energy to open U.S. EV charging manufacturing facility in Auburn, Alabama The German company plans to invest $8 million into the new facility which will lead to 180 new jobs.
The U.S. Postal Service to deploy over 66,000 electric vehicles by 2028 Greening its fleet of delivery and other vehicles will cost close to $10 billion, with nearly a third coming from Inflation Reduction Act funding.
