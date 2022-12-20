GameChange Solar expands its manufacturing footprint in the U.S.

GameChange Solar, a specialist in fixed-tilt racking and tracker equipment, announced that the company is increasing domestic manufacturing to 24 GW annual capacity. The company has both expanded existing facilities and established new factories, and reports that it now has manufacturing facilities in in Michigan, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, New Orleans, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.
“GameChange has always been committed to the USA market with the majority of our employees and vendors residing in the USA,” said Derick Botha, chief commercial officer at GameChange Solar. “With our growth and the growth in the utility scale solar industry anticipated for the next decade, we have greatly expanded our USA annual capacity to 24 GW for key structural systems to directly meet the needs of our customers for domestically sourced products. We are pleased to be able to expand greatly the domestic manufacturing sector supporting renewable energy and the many jobs it will create.”
The company has demonstrated steady growth since founding in 2012 and in 2020 was ranked the third largest solar tracker company in the United States and sixth globally by Wood Mackenzie. The company reports that it has sold over 21 GW of racking systems.
In November 2022 GameChange Solar unveiled a new fixed-tilt racking system for ground-mounted projects. It has a 5-degree or 10-degree east-west landscape configuration. The MaxDensity system is designed to maximize the number of modules packed onto a site, with a ground coverage ratio of up to 98%. It can be installed in blocks of up to 7 MW, in configurations of up to 12,000 modules. It supports all commercially available framed modules, according to the company.
In December 2021, GameChange Solar Holdings Corp., received an investment of $150 million from Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group. The preferred stock investment, if converted, would represent a minority stake in GameChange. In addition to capital investment, Koch and GameChange are exploring further synergies across Koch Industries, including KBX, a global transportation, logistics, and technology arm, and Koch Engineered Solutions.
