GameChange Solar launches mounting system for east-west oriented solar parks

From pv magazine global

GameChange Solar unveiled a new fixed-tilt racking system for ground-mounted projects. It has a 5-degree or 10-degree east-west landscape configuration.

The MaxDensity system is designed to maximize the number of modules packed onto a site, with a ground coverage ratio of up to 98%. It can be installed in blocks of up to 7 MW, in configurations of up to 12,000 modules. It supports all commercially available framed modules, according to the company.

The system can handle up to 120 mph wind and heavy snow loads. The company claims a cost of $0.039/W in the United States and $0.029/W globally for a typical 105 mph wind load with moderate soil corrosion.

“MaxDensity has much fewer part types than a typical fixed tilt racking system, making it faster than conventional fixed tilt structures,” it said in a statement. “There is no heavy equipment such as pile drivers required, only handheld tools are needed.”

GameChange Solar has an established footprint in both the United States and globally. The company has demonstrated steady growth since founding in 2012 and in 2020 was ranked the third largest solar tracker company in the United States and sixth globally by Wood Mackenzie.

In December 2021, GameChange Solar Holdings Corp., received an investment of $150 million from Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group. The preferred stock investment, if converted, would represent a minority stake in GameChange. In addition to capital investment, Koch and GameChange are exploring further synergies across Koch Industries, including KBX, a global transportation, logistics, and technology arm, and Koch Engineered Solutions.

In August GameChange Solar announced that a new, 6 GW tracker tube line will begin operations in the Midwest in February 2023, supporting the rapid growth of solar power plants in the United States. With the addition of the highly automated facility GameChange will bring its U.S. tracker tube capacity to 14 GW. The exact location in the Midwest had not been disclosed at press time.