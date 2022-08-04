GameChange Solar to add 6 GW to its US manufacturing capacity

GameChange Solar announced that a new, 6 GW tracker tube line will begin operations in the Midwest in February 2023, supporting the rapid growth of solar power plants in the United States. With the addition of the highly automated facility GameChange will bring its US tracker tube capacity to 14 GW. The exact location in the Midwest had not been disclosed at press time.
“As our customers grow their business, GameChange is committed to continue to grow our substantial USA manufacturing base to allow for fast deliveries and flexibility in our supply chain,” said Derick Botha, chief commercial officer at GameChange Solar.
GameChange Solar has an established footprint in both the United States and globally. The company has demonstrated steady growth since founding in 2012 and in 2020 was ranked the third largest solar tracker company in the United States and sixth globally by Wood Mackenzie.
In December 2021, GameChange Solar Holdings Corp., received an investment of $150 million from Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group. The preferred stock investment, if converted, would represent a minority stake in GameChange. In addition to capital investment, Koch and GameChange are exploring further synergies across Koch Industries, including KBX, a global transportation, logistics, and technology arm, and Koch Engineered Solutions.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.