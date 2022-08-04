GameChange Solar to add 6 GW to its US manufacturing capacity

GameChange Solar announced that a new, 6 GW tracker tube line will begin operations in the Midwest in February 2023, supporting the rapid growth of solar power plants in the United States. With the addition of the highly automated facility GameChange will bring its US tracker tube capacity to 14 GW. The exact location in the Midwest had not been disclosed at press time.

“As our customers grow their business, GameChange is committed to continue to grow our substantial USA manufacturing base to allow for fast deliveries and flexibility in our supply chain,” said Derick Botha, chief commercial officer at GameChange Solar.

GameChange Solar has an established footprint in both the United States and globally. The company has demonstrated steady growth since founding in 2012 and in 2020 was ranked the third largest solar tracker company in the United States and sixth globally by Wood Mackenzie.

In December 2021, GameChange Solar Holdings Corp., received an investment of $150 million from Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group. The preferred stock investment, if converted, would represent a minority stake in GameChange. In addition to capital investment, Koch and GameChange are exploring further synergies across Koch Industries, including KBX, a global transportation, logistics, and technology arm, and Koch Engineered Solutions.