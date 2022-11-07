New York Governor Hochul announces $319 million dry pump facility

This week New York Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced that Edwards Vacuum has chosen the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for their new $319 million, U.S. dry pump manufacturing facility.

The investment is expected to have positive cascading effects for a wide range of industries. Vacuum pumps are an essential component of the manufacturing processes for semiconductors, solar cells, modules, and ingots. Located in Genesee County in upstate New York, this new facility is expected to create 600 jobs within the 1,250-acre STAMP mega-site, which features high-capacity, low-cost 100% renewable electricity in a strategic tech corridor.

After the COVID-19 pandemic revealed weaknesses in global supply chains, there has been a push to secure them domestically for vital manufacturing components. For the solar supply chain, the fraught trade relationship with China, and the global energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have further emphasized this.

“Against a backdrop of growing demand, clearly showing a greater need for investment in manufacturing capabilities that are located close to our customers, we continue to commit significant investment in our operational footprint,” said Kate Wilson, president of Edwards’ Semiconductor business.

Building upon Micron’s recent $100 billion investment in semiconductor production in central New York, the Empire State is quickly rising as a global leader in the semiconductor and renewables manufacturing industries.

This transformation has been driven in part by New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act, and the combination of state and federal CHIPS bills. Substantial progress is still needed to meet the CLCPA’s goal of 70% renewable energy by 2030, including 10 GW of distributed solar, 3 GW of storage, and to reach a carbon-free electricity sector by 2040.

The next part of New York’s energy saga will be determined on Nov. 8, as voters go to the polls for the gubernatorial election and the Environmental Bond Act of 2022, which proposes a $4.2 billion issuance in green bonds from the state, with $1.2 billion going to climate mitigation and renewable energy.