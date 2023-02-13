Sunrise brief: Solar-powered sports stadiums on the rise

Also on the rise: Duke Energy to cut jobs following Q4 loss. $2 billion loan for battery material gigafactory. And more.

Image: Golden 1 Center

Redwood secures $2 billion DOE loan to manufacture battery materials in U.S.  The new battery materials gigafactory in Nevada will produce materials to support the manufacture of 1 million electric vehicles annually

The top five U.S. sports stadium solar adopters  As we enter Super Bowl weekend, pv magazine looks at how the National Football League and other major league sports adopt solar.

SEPA survey shows utilities’ favored approaches to become carbon-free  The Smart Electric Power Alliance survey reports utilities’ progress on actions that can support the deployment of solar, wind and storage.

Duke Energy reports Q4 loss, pending job cuts  Duke’s five-year capital plan of $65 billion is focused on energy transition investments, which it says is a considerable increase over previous budgets, while its current budget removes almost $3 billion of capital it would have invested into the utility solar and distributed generation business.

