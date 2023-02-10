SEPA survey shows utilities’ favored approaches to become carbon-free

More than 100 utilities across 41 states, serving over 50% of U.S. electric utility customers, responded to a Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) survey related to the group’s work toward a carbon-free electricity system. SEPA’s 1,000 members include 700 utilities.

Utilities responding to the survey reported their status across numerous metrics related to solar and storage deployment, as presented in SEPA’s survey report titled “2023 Utility Transformation Profile”:

Overall, SEPA presented its findings in a set of 37 bar charts. SEPA’s report named 12 utilities to its utility transformation leaderboard, for demonstrating the greatest progress and leadership.

SEPA said that “the modern carbon-free electricity system will require changes to almost every aspect of a utility’s operations, including its energy mix, transmission and distribution systems, planning processes, customer programs, technology, culture and workforce.”