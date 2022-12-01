Sunrise brief: California rulemaking to cut solar net metering payments by 75%

People on the move: Highview Power, Pfister Energy, Ameresco and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

KORE Power raises capital from Siemens and Quanta for 6 GWh Arizona gigafactory With initial output anticipated in late 2024, production at the KOREPlex gigafactory in Arizona is expected to double to 12 GWh of lithium-ion battery cells produced to meet expected market demand in energy storage and electric mobility applications.

Why the solar industry has a trust problem (and how to fix it) By aligning industry measurement practices, we can create more trust among everyone involved in the solar installation journey.

Guidance for solar tax credit prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements The Treasury Department released details today on how clean energy developers can receive full value of Investment Tax Credit by using a percentage of registered apprentices and paying prevailing wage.

Spacing between PV cells effectively cools panels down, study finds In a typical PV plant, where modules operate nearly 25°C above the ambient temperature, energy loss can reach 12%.

DOE priorities for $3.8 billion in grants include distributed resource aggregations Under a U.S. Department of Energy program to promote grid flexibility and resilience, distributed energy resource aggregation projects may seek to share in $1.1 billion in smart grid grants.

California rulemaking to cut solar net metering payments by 75% A vote is expected mid-December on a rulemaking change that would severely dampen the value of new rooftop residential solar installations in the nation’s largest market.

Battery manufacturer to install massive 3.8 MW rooftop system at Pennsylvania HQ The behind-the-meter project is set to be one of the largest C&I rooftop solar projects installed to date.

Mitsubishi unveils air source heat pump Mitsubishi has released a cascaded air source heat pump that can produce between 7.8 kW and 640 kW of heat. It is reportedly able to generate hot water at a temperature of up to 158 F without boost heaters.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.