People on the move: Highview Power, Pfister Energy, Ameresco and more

Sandra Redding has been appointed general counsel for Highview Power, a global leader in providing long duration energy storage and essential grid services. Mrs. Redding has more than 20 years of international experience across a number of corporates in the energy sector, and in a wide range of cultural and political environments. She most recently served as General Counsel for Seadrill and prior to that as General Counsel of Dubai government-owned Dragon Oil. She has also held several in-house legal roles within the RWE, Gaz de France and National Grid groups.

Megan Bergen started a new position as vice president of engineering at Pfister Energy.



Paul Raducha started a new position as senior director of solar PV & BESS Development at Ameresco.



Erin Fielding started a new position as land analyst at BluEarth Renewables.



Solar Project Developer | San Diego, CA

As Project Developer you will originate solar and battery project development and seek power purchase agreement with off-takers while helping acquire and maintain information on market, industry, economic, competitive conditions, and trends for utility solar and energy storage, identify opportunities for developing utility scale solar and battery storage projects or battery only projects, and set up siting strategy for the projects to maximize the revenue of the projects and reduce the cost.

You will lead land acquisition and regulatory compliance, qualify new origination with disciplined due diligence to eliminate early stage fatal flaws, set up and forecast the development budget plan, determine appropriate points of interconnection with electric utility grid resources and determine interconnection feasibility, including easements for interconnecting lines, and identify energy off-take opportunities for PPAs, RFPs, and prepare for bidding.

Additionally you will lead to conduct Due Diligence on early project development opportunities for acquisition, learn local solar development rules and regulation including solar legislation, tax issues and solar program guidelines, support the finance team to set up financial modeling of projects with the goal of achieving comprehensive and realistic financial expectations, keep senior management apprised on any changes in solar programs, or new opportunities, develop competitive market intelligence on competing solar developers in development territory, and develop knowledge of and relationships with third party supporting service providers for solar facilities activities (e.g: consulting engineers, legislative consultants, site evaluation services, etc.)

Requirements:

At least 5 years solar project development experience with successful track records

Substantial knowledge of renewable energy, utility, and solar PV market

Bachelor’s degree in Architecture, Engineering, Construction Management, Science, Business Administration, finance related fields

Prepared to travel often within North America

Self-motivated, well-organized, consistent, and detailed oriented

Excellent verbal and written communications, and presentation skills

High degree of professionalism and strong work ethic

