Sunrise brief: One of the largest solar-plus-storage facilities in Texas achieves operation

One of the largest solar facilities in Texas achieves operation National Grid Renewables achieved commercial operations for the 275 MW solar, 125 MWh energy storage Noble Solar project.

Corporate solar doubles since 2019, displacing 20.4 million tons of carbon annually Companies in the United States are installing solar at unprecedented rates with corporate solar now accounting for 14% of installed capacity.

NPUC report ranks large U.S. utilities by decarbonization goals, renewables mix The industry report tracks the leading utilities by fuel mix, emissions curbing, long-term decarbonization goals and clean energy investments as a share of capital expenditures.

Canada set to hit 5 GW milestone Canada is set to install 500 MW of new solar in 2022, bringing its total capacity to about 5 GW, according to data from Canmet Energy. The country is expected to hit 35 GW of total solar capacity by 2050.

Brick and iron heat battery for zero-carbon industrial processes Bill Gates-backed Rondo Energy released the “brick toaster” heat battery, a unit that stores renewable energy and dispatches heat and electricity for processes in steel, cement, chemical manufacturing, and more.

Utility shortcuts on residential solar applications contribute to delays, researchers find Researchers aimed to find better screening shortcuts that could fast-track more residential solar, while meeting utility concerns. Of nine utilities surveyed, three rely on smart inverters to integrate residential solar, an approach that has expedited interconnection in Hawaii.

Powin partners with SMA America for 2 GW supply agreement Powin is expected to install battery systems over the next few years with SMA’s power inverters and other solutions.