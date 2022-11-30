Mitsubishi unveils air source heat pump

Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals.

“The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications,” the Japanese manufacturer says in the product’s data sheet.

A company spokesperson told pv magazine that it will be available throughout the world from spring 2023. The system can cascade available units on and off to meet the heating and hot water needs of a building. A 16-unit system allows for 0.5 kW increments of capacity, from 7.8 kW up to 640 kW.

The Ecodan CAHV-R heat pump measures 67.32 inches x 68.89 inches x 29.13 inches and weighs in at 1,452 pounds. It is reportedly able to generate hot water from 75.2 F to 158 F without using boost heaters. The circulating water ranges from 25 liters per minute to 250 liters per minute.

It achieves an outlet temperature of 158 F with ambient temperatures as low as -4 F. It can operate in outdoor temperatures from 13 F to 109.4 F. The device uses low global warming potential (GWP) R454C refrigerant with a 9 kg charge.