Sunrise brief: California’s NEM 3.0 decision is in

Earlier proposals of NEM rulemaking slashed the value of rooftop solar by as much as 80%.

Entergy to purchase power from 50 MW Louisiana solar facility Iris Solar and the upcoming St. James Solar facility will provide 70 MW of clean energy for 13,000 homes per year.

California proposed decision to cut payments for rooftop solar net metering The new NEM 3.0 proposed decision has been released. The decision implements a net billing format with a five year glide path that lowers rates based on the “avoided cost” calculator.

Partnership announced to develop $3 billion, 3 GW renewable energy portfolio OYA Renewable and Oil Well Shares announced a new joint venture to roll out solar, wind and storage facilities on private land spanning Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

DOE announces 31 finalists for $100,000 prize for community solar projects and programs Recognizing best practices to increase equitable access to community solar, the Sunny Awards move into final round.

ESS tapped by Consumers Energy for Michigan microgrid battery deployment The microgrid helps the utility achieve goals laid out in the Michigan Department of Environment’s Energy Storage Roadmap to spur installation of 1 GW of energy storage projects by 2025 and 4 GW by 2040.

U.S.-made mobile lithium-ion batteries for utility-scale market NOMAD Transportable Power Systems (NOMAD) has started offering plug-and-play, utility-scale mobile energy storage systems. There are three versions – 2 MWh, 1.3 MWh, and 660 kWh – with a patent-pending docking platform.

Automation tool helps speed rooftop solar connection to the grid NREL and SMUD developed PRECISE, a tool that leverages smart inverter functions to help utilities make faster interconnections.

Are sheep eligible for the ITC? Most professionals believe that sheep are not Investment Tax Credit eligible because they’re not considered integral components of a solar plant, others suggest pushing the argument that a taxpayers’ patriotic duty is to challenge the tax code on behalf of sheep.