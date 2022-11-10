U.S.-made mobile lithium-ion batteries for utility-scale market

From pv magazine global

NOMAD, a newcomer to the battery scene, recently unveiled a portfolio of utility-scale transportable battery energy storage solutions. Its plug-and-play solution combines a fully enclosed trailer chassis with high-density lithium-ion battery cells and a proprietary docking system. There are three versions of the system: a 1 MW/ 2 MWh unit called “The Traveler,” a 500 kW/1.3 MWh unit called “The Voyager,” and a 250 kW/ 660 kWh unit called “The Rover.”

The mobile units – when paired with the company’s patent-pending PowerDock system for easy connection/ disconnection, setup, upkeep, and secure system control – allow the fleet to arrive on-site in a completely weather-tight enclosure, with all wires contained within its unique interconnection system. All NOMAD systems also share a common interconnection design, allowing a single unit platform to be expanded with more PowerDocks. Each version uses lithium-ion cells made by KORE Power.

NOMAD units are said to combine the benefits of a fixed-site energy storage system that can be relocated, “enabling a single unit to serve multiple locations for seasonal, intermittent (outages) or temporary use (capital deferral), increasing asset utilization versus a fixed asset.”

The units have a range of use cases, including power backup and emergency response and seasonal load mitigation. The company says customers well suited to the technology include utilities, C&I entities, disaster relief organizations, and renewable generation assets.

NOMAD has also revealed that it has sold “the industry’s first mobile energy storage unit with 2 MWh capacity” to Vermont-based utility Green Mountain Power (GMP). Mari McClure, the CEO of GMP, said The Traveler offers a range of applications and provides another important innovation to join GMP’s storage fleet, increasing resilience and reliability while lowering costs for customers.

NOMAD Transportable Power Systems is based in Waterbury, Vermont, founded by KORE Power.