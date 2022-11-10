Sunrise brief: U.S. solar capacity to double in three years 

Solar tracker provider Array Technologies reports Q3 earnings surprise, chosen for 750 MW project A 750 MW project in Ohio will make use of the company’s DuraTrack mounts. Plus, Array released its Q3 earnings.
Eos Energy and Invinity to supply batteries to tribal association’s 60 MWh solar and storage facility The solar plus storage microgrid is the first project to receive funding from the California Energy Commission’s $140 million Long-Duration Energy Storage Program.
Microgrid installation at Cincinnati Zoo will take it beyond net-zero A 28 MW solar array with battery storage to be installed at the Zoo’s Bowyer Farm will move the Zoo from net zero to net positive.
People on the Move: Cypress Creek, Urban Grid, Sol Systems, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.
U.S. solar capacity to double in three years Solar led the way with 6.7 GW installed through nine months this year according to FERC data.
FTC Solar reveals updated Voyager clamping system, posts Q3 results The updated Voyager module clamp for attaching First Solar modules builds off the Slide and Glide, using a fastener to secure and ground modules to the rail.
Agrivoltaic solar tracker uses cables instead of buried steel Rute Suntracker system, designed for utility-scale, high clearance solar, may reduce steel use by 30%.
