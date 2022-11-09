People on the Move: Cypress Creek, Urban Grid, Sol Systems, and more.

Electriq Power, Inc. announced that Troy Anatra joins as chief commercial officer and has over 20 years of experience in the energy industry, primarily focused on clean, distributed energy programs. Frank Evans also joined Electriq Power as chief services officer with 25 years of experience in delivering operational projects. Pravin Bhagat was named chief marketing officer at Electriq Power, bringing 25 years of experience leading marketing teams in the energy and telecommunications industries.

Sol Systems announced the addition of Mak Nagle as chief development officer. Nagle brings more than 20 years of project development experience and will focus on expanding Sol’s more than 2 GW of utility‑scale solar project pipeline to meet the goals of Sol’s customers and partners.

U.S. Energy Development Corporation announced that Alisha Waring joins as the vice president of human resources. Before joining U.S. Energy, Waring worked in various HR positions for energy companies, including Allied Oil & Gas Services and Select Energy Services.

SPAN announced the hiring of Douglas Booms, formerly an executive at Amazon, will lead SPAN Operations and Manufacturing. SPAN also added Joy Lenz to the team, who will lead SPAN’s hardware, software and system engineering teams. Lenz was formerly at Yohana and Google, will lead SPAN’s Hardware, Software and Systems Engineering teams.

pv magazine usa announced that Michael Schoeck has joined the U.S. team as associate editor.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Arti Batta started a new position as M&A Managing Director at Cypress Creek Renewables.

Peter Candelaria started a new position as CEO at Urban Grid

