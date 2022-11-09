People on the Move: Cypress Creek, Urban Grid, Sol Systems, and more.

Electriq Power, Inc. announced that Troy Anatra joins as chief commercial officer and has over 20 years of experience in the energy industry, primarily focused on clean, distributed energy programs. Frank Evans also joined Electriq Power as chief services officer with 25 years of experience in delivering operational projects. Pravin Bhagat was named chief marketing officer at Electriq Power, bringing 25 years of experience leading marketing teams in the energy and telecommunications industries.
Sol Systems announced the addition of Mak Nagle as chief development officer. Nagle brings more than 20 years of project development experience and will focus on expanding Sol’s more than 2 GW of utility‑scale solar project pipeline to meet the goals of Sol’s customers and partners.
U.S. Energy Development Corporation announced that Alisha Waring joins as the vice president of human resources. Before joining U.S. Energy, Waring worked in various HR positions for energy companies, including Allied Oil & Gas Services and Select Energy Services.
SPAN announced the hiring of Douglas Booms, formerly an executive at Amazon, will lead SPAN Operations and Manufacturing. SPAN also added Joy Lenz to the team, who will lead SPAN’s hardware, software and system engineering teams. Lenz was formerly at Yohana and Google, will lead SPAN’s Hardware, Software and Systems Engineering teams.
pv magazine usa announced that Michael Schoeck has joined the U.S. team as associate editor.
Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:
Arti Batta started a new position as M&A Managing Director at Cypress Creek Renewables.
Peter Candelaria started a new position as CEO at Urban Grid
Celebrating 10 Years as North America’s leading renewable energy executive search and staffing firm.
Development Analyst | New Haven, CT
Apply here.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.