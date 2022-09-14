Sunrise brief: Canadian Solar to unveil all-in-one residential battery and inverter 

Solar energy to help McDonald’s meet sustainability goals EDF Renewables signs 15-year PPA for enough low-carbon energy to meet the consumption of over 1,200 U.S. McDonald’s restaurants.
Yotta Energy unveils solar and storage microinverter and EV charging products The Austin-based company is releasing a microinverter for commercial solar and storage applications, a line of commercial EV chargers, and a solar-powered EV charging station.
Transfer payments vs tax equity, a utility-scale analysis Segue Sustainable Investments compares and contrasts the newly available transfer payment finance technique with the industry standard tax equity investment structure.
Canadian Solar to unveil all-in-one residential battery and inverter The battery, called EP Cube, is compatible with new and existing solar arrays and is customizable from 9.9 kWh to 19.9 kWh capacities.
Carbon intensity of energy in the U.S. is falling, but progress varies widely by state The carbon intensity of power generation has fallen 18% in a four year span nationwide. The profile of the states varies widely, highlighting opportunities for renewables development.
