Canadian Solar to unveil all-in-one residential battery and inverter

Canadian Solar announced it is launching a new residential energy storage unit called EP Cube, a lightweight all-in-one battery and hybrid inverter with stackable battery modules. The product will be shown during RE+ in Anaheim, California, the largest solar and clean technology event in the United States, and officially launched on September 21.

The battery features stackable battery modules, adding customizability and minimizing wall space needed for installation. It is compatible with both new and retrofit systems, and both AC and DC-coupled solar arrays.

One unit can scale from 9.9 kWh to 19.9 kWh in capacity, and up to six units can be connected in parallel, achieving 119.9 kWh of storage and 45.6 kW output, said the company. This is more than enough to fully power the average home with high-surge-current appliances and AC units.

EP Cube is designed to be lightweight and easy to install, featuring all-inclusive components and self-configuration for fast commissioning. Each battery module weighs less than 70 lbs., significantly lower than many residential units, which can weigh upwards of 300 lbs. The battery module measures only 6.25 inches thick and is NEMA 4X rated for both indoor and outdoor use.

The battery is compatible with the EP Cube app, which allows homeowners to monitor production and consumption in real time. Homeowners have access to their energy management through the app, and installers use the app to set up and troubleshoot the system. Updates are made remotely to the battery management system.

EP Cube operates with Canadian Solar’s “Smart Gateway”, a platform that enables automatic and seamless energy transfers for on- or off-grid use without user disruption.

“We are pleased to expand our clean energy offering into the residential energy storage market by launching the EP Cube, leveraging our existing partnerships and channels. The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act will help the U.S. market transition faster towards clean power by increasing renewable energy accessibility through tax breaks and rebates. The EP Cube is a perfect solution for homeowners to use these incentives and invest in clean energy,” said Shawn Qu, chair and CEO of Canadian Solar.

Over the past two decades, Canadian Solar has delivered over 76 GW of solar modules to customers across the world. Since entering the project development business in 2010, the company has developed, built and connected over 6.8 GW in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the company has about 311 MW of solar projects in operation, 5.3 GW of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 21 GW of projects in pipeline (mid- to early-stage).