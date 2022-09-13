Yotta Energy unveils solar and storage microinverter and EV charging products

Yotta Energy, based in Austin, Texas, is a renewable energy company that offers a range of distributed energy technologies to convert buildings into their own solar power plants. The company is also beginning to delve into electric vehicle chargers–both on grid and off.

Among Yotta’s new product announcements are the DPI-208 and DPI-480 are native 3-phase microinverters for commercial solar and storage applications that can accommodate up to four high-capacity PV modules, each up to 525W+. The Dual Power Inverter also integrates directly with Yotta’s SolarLEAF Energy Storage Technology and is UL-1741 (SA) compliant.

This utility-interactive microinverter has Reactive Power Control (RPC) technology that Yotta says exceeds recent NEC Rapid Shutdown requirements. The company said its DPI can be installed 300% faster than other products on the market and has a maximum continuous output of up to 1800VA. Micro-inverters are a safe bet over high-voltage string inverters and eliminate the risk for DC arc faults, said the company.

“Our goal was to create the most aesthetic products that make solar energy extremely easy to use and functional,” said Emilio Collado, head of design at Yotta Energy. “To develop each of these products, we leaned on exhaustive customer feedback and user experience of consumers and businesses considering the purchase of EVs, needing to meet an increased demand for electricity, or seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This launch establishes Yotta as the single, go-to resource for clean energy products as the company grows and transitions into the e-mobility space.”

Yotta’s new line of commercial EV chargers offers what Yotta calls a “simplified” level 2 charging experience designed for fleets. Yotta REV is a solar-powered EV charging station that can be deployed in less than 48 hours and deliver up to 510 miles of solar-powered charging daily and is grid optional. REV is an integrated, scalable charging solution designed around solar production capacity that can be grid-connected or operate completely off-grid.

REV has an East-West bifacial panel design that optimizes direct and indirect sunlight for maximum solar energy optimization. The charger is always connected and monitored via 4G or satellite and is designed to work year-round in all weather conditions due to Yotta’s patented core battery thermal technology.

This customizable solar-powered EV station has the ability to be deployed in remote, off-grid locations as well as within urban areas because of its 48-hour rapid deployment. Users have access to between 240 and 510 miles of solar charge daily and 50 to 300 kWh battery capacity. REV also qualifies for the recent Inflation Reduction Act incentives with its combination of solar + storage + e-mobility charging that uses Yotta’s power conversion and solar system design.

Each REV station has a 10-year warranty and is operated via a remote fleet monitoring system. Due to the fact that the electric vehicle charging stations use solar power, they are eligible for incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Yotta’s commercial line of EV chargers includes the single port and dual port charger designed for ease of installation, functionality, and reliability. These commercial charging solutions are rated at 48A (11.5kW) but can be adjusted to 40A, 32A, and 16A to accommodate more chargers into existing electrical infrastructure saving on costly upgrades.

The single charger can be wall mounted or pedestal mounted using Yotta’ custom mounting solution. The dual charger comes with a 4.3” full LCD and robust mount with retractable cord system. Using Wifi or 4G, the chargers seamlessly connect to Yotta’s software management platform to reduce demand charges alongside solar plus storage.

“With the e-mobility market projected to grow to more than $1.5 trillion by 2028, we believe that the future of EV charging, solar, and energy storage will be synergistic for businesses,” said Omeed Badkoobeh, CEO of Yotta Energy. “To meet this demand and to strengthen the existing grid, Yotta is rolling out a suite of products, including commercial EV chargers and rapid EV charging solutions, to support these electrification goals and create a one-stop shop for all of our customers’ renewable energy needs. By introducing these solutions to the market, we are creating an ‘Energy Made Simple’ ecosystem.”

Developed to meet the rapidly growing market demand, all three products will be commercially available in Q1 2023 for installation. Yotta will also be participating in the RE+ event next week in Anaheim, Calif. and will be exhibiting at booth #3648.