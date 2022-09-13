Sunrise brief: SunPower residential solar now offered in IKEA California locations

RE+ announces three new co-located clean energy events The Center for Transportation and the Environment, the Center for Hydrogen Safety, and Idaho National Laboratory will be hosting events at RE+ 2022 in Anaheim California.
Grid experts call for a national initiative to facilitate a high-DER grid To reach the full potential benefits of distributed energy resources (DERs), a national initiative is needed to transition efficiently to a high-DER electricity system, says a task force of grid experts convened by the nonprofit group ESIG.
Heliene to source solar glass from Canadian Premium Sand Canadian Premium Sand is building a new manufacturing facility in Manitoba to handle the demand from Hanwha and now Heliene, for its patterned glass.
Solar site imagery software provider SiteCapture forms new alliance The mobile residential solar photo capturing software provider was acquired by FotoNotes, and the two will now operate under the name SiteCapture.
SunPower residential solar now offered in IKEA California locations The collaboration aims to make home solar shopping more accessible, making solar a key aspect of the home improvement process.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.