Sunrise brief: SunPower residential solar now offered in IKEA California locations

RE+ announces three new co-located clean energy events The Center for Transportation and the Environment, the Center for Hydrogen Safety, and Idaho National Laboratory will be hosting events at RE+ 2022 in Anaheim California.

Grid experts call for a national initiative to facilitate a high-DER grid To reach the full potential benefits of distributed energy resources (DERs), a national initiative is needed to transition efficiently to a high-DER electricity system, says a task force of grid experts convened by the nonprofit group ESIG.

Heliene to source solar glass from Canadian Premium Sand Canadian Premium Sand is building a new manufacturing facility in Manitoba to handle the demand from Hanwha and now Heliene, for its patterned glass.

Solar site imagery software provider SiteCapture forms new alliance The mobile residential solar photo capturing software provider was acquired by FotoNotes, and the two will now operate under the name SiteCapture.

SunPower residential solar now offered in IKEA California locations The collaboration aims to make home solar shopping more accessible, making solar a key aspect of the home improvement process.