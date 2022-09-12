Solar site imagery software provider SiteCapture forms new alliance

FotoNotes, a mobile software for residential real estate field operations, said it has acquired SiteCapture, a solar industry field operations software platform. The two will move forward with the name SiteCapture after the acquisition.

Kamal Shah, founder and CEO of FotoNotes, will continue as CEO of SiteCapture, while Christopher Doyle, founder of SiteCapture, has joined the board of directors.

“We launched SiteCapture to help streamline and lower costs in the solar installation process,” said Christopher Doyle, former CEO and founder of SiteCapture. “The combined entity will bring even better technology to the solar industry to further support our founding mission of improving solar processes.”

SiteCapture is designed to eliminate inefficiencies in capturing and managing data and photos in field service jobs. The company said SiteCapture can reduce field data costs by 10% to 20%, while cutting reporting times by up to 75%. The software has been used for more than 5 million jobs and has captured over 100 million photos. The software has been used by notable companies such as Sunrun, Omnidian, Trinity Solar, and more.

“FotoNotes and SiteCapture are long-time partners, achieving substantial success in our respective industries,” said Kamal Shah, CEO of SiteCapture. “This is the natural next strategic step in our mission to deliver the best field operations software platform for Solar, Residential Property and other field-service intensive industries.”

For solar contractors, the software has capabilities in site surveys, installation management, field-to-office communications, operations and maintenance (O&M), and reporting.

Technicians can complete site surveys with customizable forms and templates that outline the data necessary to capture in the field. Installers can manage crews, contractors, and installations from a single software, keeping projects organized and on-track.

Field-to-office communications allow field workers to capture critical solar site photos and data – then organize, edit and share, all from one application. The O&M feature allows users to create solar estimates in the field directly from a mobile device. The reporting feature enables configurable, branded solar reports with a click to keep customers and key stakeholders informed.

New Jersey installer PV Pros implemented SiteCapture’s software, and reported it cut down the technician’s field service reporting time by 75%, completely eliminated in-office administration and eliminated an extra 4 hours of work per site visit.