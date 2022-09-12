SunPower residential solar now offered in IKEA California locations

IKEA shoppers at select California stores will now have a new option available to them: residential solar from SunPower.

Through the collaboration, members of the IKEA Family customer loyalty program will have in-store access to four custom designed SunPower solar packages, which all include a SunPower Equinox solar system, a 25-year warranty for power, product and labor, and a 10-year monitoring warranty. IKEA U.S. customers will work directly with SunPower to access its energy solutions, which contain all the products, services, and warranties that customers will need.

The collaboration brings IKEA’s strengths in retail and home living, and SunPower carries more than 35 years of solar industry experience. SunPower systems are backed by a 25-year warranty, covering everything from panels to racking to monitoring hardware. It has among the highest DC power output protection in the solar industry, claiming 92% DC power in year 25.

SunPower’s energy storage offering, called the SunVault, offers backup power and can perform other services like peak demand response. It is equipped with 6.8 kW continuous power, 13 kWh / 26 kWh rated energy capacity, and a 10-year warranty. It measures 26 inches by 63 inches by 15 inches and is rated for indoor or outdoor use.

With SunPower, making the switch to renewable energy at home can be completed in five steps:

Assessment: A SunPower Solar Advisor will assess the customer’s electricity bills, energy goals, and roof configuration so they can design a custom solar package to meet their needs.

Quote: SunPower will provide a proposed system design based on the customer’s needs as well as financial products and incentives that may be available to them.

Site Verification: A SunPower installation professional will visit the home to assess the roof and ensure the system is designed to optimize solar production. Updates will be made to the final proposal to reflect any changes needed.

Installation: Once the proposal is signed, SunPower will work with the customer from installation to activation.

Enjoy the Sun: Sit back and enjoy the benefits of having solar.

The solar packages are available at eight IKEA California stores, including Emeryville, East Palo Alto, West Sacramento, Burbank, Carson, Covina, Costa Mesa and San Diego.

“To power more homes with clean, reliable and affordable energy, we need to make the process of switching to renewables convenient and easy,” said Peter Faricy, SunPower CEO. “We’re proud IKEA selected SunPower to bring the many benefits of solar to its customers, and we look forward to making their energy transition seamless. There has truly never been a better time to go solar.”

In addition to the California locations, IKEA has residential solar available in ten European markets, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Poland and Portugal.

“At IKEA, we’re passionate about helping our customers live a more sustainable life at home. We’re proud to collaborate with SunPower to bring this service to the US and enable our customers to make individual choices aimed at reducing their overall climate footprint,” said Javier Quiñones, CEO & chief sustainability officer, IKEA US. Quiñones said IKEA’s goal is to expand the service at additional locations outside the select California retail sites in the future.

Ingka Group, a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, has invested in two solar facilities with 403 MW combined capacity in Utah and Texas and two wind energy facilities producing 859 million kWh of energy in Illinois and Texas. IKEA has set a goal to be “climate positive” by 2030, and has solar arrays on top of 90% of its store locations.