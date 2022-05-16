Sunrise brief: Climate, the Texas grid, and solar + batteries to the rescue

DNV aims to achieve FPV-specific reference standards for floating solar PV DNV is spearheading two joint industry projects that aim to develop reference standards for the design, development, and operation of floating PV systems. Such standards are still largely lacking, potentially leading to delays and obstacles in permitting and authorization.

DOE seeks input on $508 million long-duration energy storage initiative The Long Duration Energy Storage for Everyone, Everywhere Initiative, created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will advance energy storage systems toward widespread commercial deployment by lowering the costs and increasing the duration of energy storage resources.

Climate, the Texas grid, and solar + batteries to the rescue Extreme weather, power outages, and centralized grid failures are increasingly becoming the norm. How will PV and battery energy storage mitigate and adapt to climate problems?

CommonBond banks on residential solar financing success The fintech company will now focus exclusively on its solar business, which has quickly become its best-performing product since launching in 2021.

BlueWave acquired by infrastructure investment firm, Axium Axium’s first renewable energy development company acquisition will provide BlueWave with the capital to evolve its business model to develop and construct, as well as own and manage the projects within its development portfolio.

UGE develops community solar project on Maine landfill The project is part of a larger 38 MW portfolio the company is developing across the state.