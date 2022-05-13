UGE develops community solar project on Maine landfill

Community solar developer UGE will be helping the town of Norway, Maine reach its environment and sustainability goals, announcing the development of a 1 MW community solar project, set to be built atop a capped landfill in the town.

To increase community engagement with the developers and educate on the benefits of community solar, the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy, a non-profit grassroots environmental organization in Norway, will educate the community and bring subscribers to the project.

The Norway installation is one project in a 12-project, 38 MW portfolio that UGE is developing in Maine. In total, the company has developed more than 700 projects with a combined capacity over 500 MW.

In addition to saving on energy costs, the Town of Norway will earn long-term lease revenue on the land where the project will be built.

“The new community solar farm will provide financial support for our town and for local businesses for decades to come,” said Dennis Lajoie, town manager of Norway. “We hope to serve as an example for other small towns, encouraging them to turn underutilized land into sources of clean energy and revenue that can be re-invested in their communities.”

The Norway project will all but certainly operate under Maine’s NEB program, which allows customers to benefit from clean energy savings by offsetting their electrical bills with either owned or shared energy projects, like community solar, which, in turn, spurs further development of these assets within the state. The NEB program has become critical in establishing a healthy and growing community solar market in Maine.