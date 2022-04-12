Sunrise brief: The King Midas of Solar, Dan Shugar, recognizes opportunity and capitalizes by launching successful, industry-defining companies

Origis Energy places order for 750MW of First Solar thin-film modules The deal was booked prior to the release of First Solar’s Q4 and Full Year 2021 earnings in February, and by contract Origis will benefit from technology developments until the order is complete in 2024.

Dan Shugar: More Maestro than Midas pv magazine met with Nextracker CEO Dan Shugar and his colleagues to discuss leadership, Nextracker’s continued role in the energy transition, and how running a company can be a lot like performing in a band.

Repurposing EV batteries for off-grid use gains support in British Columbia Moment Energy is one of several companies and projects supported by the ARC program, which aims to provide clean-energy storage to urban and remote diesel-dependent communities in British Columbia.

Modular solar PV and tidal power desalination buoys from Canada A floating, reverse-osmosis-based unit turns sea water into potable drinking water through the power of the sun and waves. Oneka develops the product, which requires no external electricity source and no land.

Energy storage provider Fluence acquires AI software service firm Nispera The company plans to integrate Nispera’s artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled software-as-a-service offering into its existing digital platform in order to evolve the platform and expand its options and capabilities.

Northeast US furniture giant greening its operations with onsite solar PV Raymour & Flanigan joins the trend of big box stores adding solar to their roofs, as it contracted three projects with a combined capacity of over 1.2MW with Greenskies Clean Focus.

Storing renewables in depleted oil and gas wells US researchers have proposed the use of hydraulically fractured oil and gas wells to store renewable energy via compressed natural gas, with the levelized cost of storage potentially coming in at $70/MWh and $270/MWh. They said wells could also be used to store other renewable gases such as carbon dioxide or hydrogen in the future.