Energy storage provider Fluence acquires AI software service firm Nispera

Energy storage provider Fluence said that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Nispera AG, a Zurich-based provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-enabled software-as-a-service (SaaS) targeting the renewable energy sector.

In more accessible terms, Nispera’s AI technology allows customers to monitor, analyze, forecast, and optimize the performance and value of renewable energy assets. The company has used its technology to develop an AI-driven utility-scale asset performance management platform that currently has 8 GW of assets under management across 450 wind and solar projects on a global basis.

Following the acquisition, Fluence plans to combine its existing IQ Digital Platform with Nispera’s suite of five applications to deliver a user-centric “manage app” to its customers. Fluence’s IQ Digital Platform is a machine learning-based software that gives recommendations on when and how much to bid into auctions for energy and grid services on an hourly and daily basis, allowing asset operators to make real-time decisions based on historical data and forecasting on metrics like expected energy generation and demand, weather, etc., optimizing revenue.

“Nispera accelerates our plan to grow our existing digital capabilities,” said Fluence’s Chief Digital Officer, Seyed Madaeni. “As we build a comprehensive digital product suite for customers to better understand, control, dispatch, optimize, and maintain their renewable energy and storage assets, Nispera’s use of machine learning and AI will be highly complementary to the advanced applications already being developed at Fluence.”

Nispera’s suite of five applications includes its SaaS product, a predictive maintenance app, an operations and maintenance app, a portfolio management app, and an app that that provides enhanced power generation forecasting services for energy assets.

In November 2021, Fluence ran its initial public offering under which the company, which began as a joint venture between Siemens AG and AES Corp., raised just under one billion dollars.

In March, Fluence announced that it was selected to deliver a 50MW/50MWh energy storage system with advanced grid-forming capabilities for Broken Hill Battery Energy Storage System in Australia. The installation will utilize Fluence’s sixth-generation GridStack energy storage stack technology. Gridstack is designed for demanding, utility-scale, grid applications like transmission and distribution enhancement and frequency regulation and capacity peak power.