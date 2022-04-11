Origis Energy places order for 750MW of First Solar thin-film modules

Origis Energy placed an order for 750MW DC of thin-film photovoltaic solar modules from First Solar for use in its solar and energy storage projects for utility, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Origis has completed 170 projects worldwide totaling more than 4GW to date of developed solar and energy storage capacity. The company also provides financing, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance, and asset management.

The deal uses First Solar’s agile contracting approach, which means that Origis will benefit from any advances in technology through 2024, when the Cadmium Telluride (CadTel) thin-film modules will be delivered to its projects across the United States.

The thin-film modules to be procured by Origis are manufactured at First Solar’s R&D centers in California and Ohio. First Solar is investing $680 million in expanding America’s domestic solar manufacturing capacity by 3.3GW annually, by building its third US manufacturing facility, in Lake Township, Ohio. The new facility is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2023 and when fully operational will bring the company’s Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6GW.

In addition to its Ohio manufacturing facilities, First Solar also operates factories in Vietnam and Malaysia, and is building a new 3.3 GW factory in India that is expected to be commissioned in the second half of 2023. With First Solar’s expansion in the United States and India and optimization of its existing fleet, the First Solar anticipate that its manufacturing capacity will double to 16GW by 2024.

Origis Energy recently announced that it had ordered 400MW of high-efficiency shingled bifacial Performance line solar modules from Maxeon, another US manufacturer, for use in US utility-scale projects.