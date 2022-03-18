Maxeon to provide 400MW of solar modules to Origis Energy

Maxeon Solar Technologies announced that it will supply approximately 400MW of its high-efficiency shingled bifacial Performance line solar modules to Origis Energy for use in US utility-scale projects.

Maxeon was spun off from SunPower in August of 2020, when both became separate entities. The Performance line solar modules leverage Maxeon’s shingled cell technology, originally developed by SunPower. The technology is protected by 83 granted patents. The 425W modules use bifacial mono-PERC solar cells made on large format eight-inch G12 wafers, and have an efficiency of 20.6%, according to Maxeon.

Origis Energy specializes in solar and energy storage projects for utility, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Origis has completed 170 projects worldwide totaling more than 4GW to date of developed solar and energy storage capacity. The company also provides financing, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance, and asset management

“Maxeon continues to be a pioneer in sustainability initiatives including its leadership with Environment, Sustainability and Governance (ESG). ESG factors are important to all Origis stakeholders, from investment partners to utilities and corporate energy buyers. We look forward to a productive alliance with the Maxeon team,” said said Guy Vanderhaegen, Chief Executive Officer & President, Origis Energy.

Module deliveries will commence in June of 2023 and will conclude at the end of 2023.