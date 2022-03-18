Sunrise brief: EnergySage solar market report finds that as prices rise, customer choice expands

Target launches its first net-zero store The Vista, California big box store and its new carports are topped with 3,420 solar panels. The site will produce more renewable energy than the store’s usage.

Iowa politician attacks landowner freedoms Law moving forward in Iowa that would ban solar on any land in state measured at minimal “corn suitability rating.”

EnergySage solar market report finds that as prices rise, customer choice expands Despite slightly higher prices, findings show that buyers have myriad choices and strong preferences for paired modules/inverter; shoppers are interested in storage–where choices abound, but three stalwarts remain.

People on the Move: Ideal Power, OneD Battery Sciences, Sunlight Group, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Goldman Sachs activates 390MW solar, 561MWh storage in California The Slate solar and storage project began development in 2015 and is now one of the largest facilities of its kind in the state.

Watch: SEPA offers actions and strategies for utilities and other organizations to meet carbon reduction goals The goal of the SEPA Tiers of Decarbonization project is to clarify terms and contexts to allow organizations to accelerate their progress towards a carbon-free energy future.